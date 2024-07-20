Entropy Technologies LP Takes Position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZWS. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

In other Zurn Elkay Water Solutions news, Director Thomas Christopoul sold 10,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total transaction of $336,994.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 104,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,366,540.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Zurn Elkay Water Solutions news, major shareholder Ice Mountain Llc sold 48,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total transaction of $1,595,352.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,220,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,551,335.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Christopoul sold 10,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total value of $336,994.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 104,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,366,540.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 501,024 shares of company stock worth $15,713,451. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ZWS opened at $30.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.72 and its 200 day moving average is $31.02. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $25.09 and a 1 year high of $34.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $374.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.43 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 45.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZWS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.29.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Company Profile

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

