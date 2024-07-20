Entropy Technologies LP Trims Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Entropy Technologies LP cut its holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 28.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GTLS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chart Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $57,415,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Chart Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $42,507,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 677,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,323,000 after purchasing an additional 227,280 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chart Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $27,672,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 143.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 248,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,867,000 after purchasing an additional 146,212 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GTLS. Barclays began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $224.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.77.

Chart Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GTLS opened at $163.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.64. Chart Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.48 and a twelve month high of $184.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 163.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.74.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.39). Chart Industries had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $950.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Chart Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 11.56 EPS for the current year.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

