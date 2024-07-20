Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 177,772 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the previous session’s volume of 620,494 shares.The stock last traded at $61.61 and had previously closed at $61.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Envestnet from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Envestnet from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Envestnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.88.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Envestnet

Envestnet Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 14.75% and a negative net margin of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $324.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Envestnet

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Envestnet by 20,229.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,824,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,027,000 after buying an additional 1,816,020 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,015,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $297,885,000 after acquiring an additional 687,202 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Envestnet during the fourth quarter valued at $25,319,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Envestnet in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,829,000. Finally, One Fin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Envestnet in the 4th quarter worth about $14,336,000.

About Envestnet

(Get Free Report)

Envestnet, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Wealth Analytics that transforms data into actionable intelligence; Envestnet | Tamarac which provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.