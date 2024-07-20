Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Stock Rating Lowered by DA Davidson

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $63.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $78.00. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.31% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Envestnet from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a report on Thursday, July 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Envestnet in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.15 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Envestnet in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Envestnet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.88.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Envestnet

Envestnet Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE:ENV opened at $61.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.30 and a beta of 1.28. Envestnet has a 1-year low of $33.12 and a 1-year high of $73.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $324.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.85 million. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 15.33% and a positive return on equity of 14.75%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Envestnet will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Envestnet

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Envestnet during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Envestnet during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Envestnet during the first quarter valued at $168,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Envestnet during the first quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Envestnet during the first quarter valued at $228,000.

Envestnet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Envestnet, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Wealth Analytics that transforms data into actionable intelligence; Envestnet | Tamarac which provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.