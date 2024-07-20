Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys 3,975 Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 80.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PULS. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,706,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,049,000 after acquiring an additional 542,492 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC grew its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 6,082.2% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 3,152,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101,845 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,998,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,723,000 after purchasing an additional 36,109 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,099,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,669,000 after purchasing an additional 327,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crane Advisory LLC raised its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 919,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,432,000 after buying an additional 75,469 shares during the period.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF stock opened at $49.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.62 and a 200-day moving average of $49.58. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.47 and a twelve month high of $49.75.

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

