Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $421,000 Position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVDE. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 828,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,797,000 after purchasing an additional 16,757 shares in the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 8,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:AVDE opened at $63.67 on Friday. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $52.86 and a 1 year high of $65.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82.

About Avantis International Equity ETF

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

