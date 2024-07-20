Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $422,000 Stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of EnerSys by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 35,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in EnerSys by 4.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in EnerSys by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 6,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in EnerSys by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas acquired a new position in shares of EnerSys during the 1st quarter worth about $964,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENS has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

EnerSys Stock Down 1.1 %

ENS stock opened at $105.50 on Friday. EnerSys has a 52 week low of $83.27 and a 52 week high of $113.34. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.99.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $910.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.64 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EnerSys Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 13.85%.

About EnerSys

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

