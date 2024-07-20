Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $434,000 Holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD – Free Report) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,184 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF during the first quarter worth $111,000. Clear Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter worth $235,000.

SHYD stock opened at $22.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.23.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0621 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (SHYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted US bond index composed of high-yield municipal bonds with 1-12 years remaining in maturity. SHYD was launched on Jan 13, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

