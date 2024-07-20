Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $436,000 Position in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in ON were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ON by 1,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ON during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in ON by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in ON in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ONON. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of ON in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of ON in a research note on Friday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of ON from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of ON from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ON from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.53.

ON Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ONON opened at $40.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a PE ratio of 91.02, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.22. On Holding AG has a 1-year low of $23.41 and a 1-year high of $44.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.49 and its 200-day moving average is $34.12.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.20. ON had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $581.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that On Holding AG will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

ON Profile

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

