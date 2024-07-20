Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Increases Stock Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 229,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after buying an additional 105,858 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 405,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,236,000 after acquiring an additional 49,509 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 989,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,281,000 after purchasing an additional 129,215 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $871,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,620,000. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IPG shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.88.

Shares of IPG opened at $29.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.33. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $38.12. The stock has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.98%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

