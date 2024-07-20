Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Trims Holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG – Free Report) by 46.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,565 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDVG. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 77,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after buying an additional 30,892 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $893,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $24,397,000. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 306,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,800,000 after purchasing an additional 6,586 shares in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA TDVG opened at $38.87 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $30.97 and a one year high of $39.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.55 and a 200 day moving average of $37.29. The company has a market capitalization of $419.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 0.74.

About T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF

The T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (TDVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Dividend Growth index. The ETF currently has 298.89m in AUM and 103 holdings. TDVG is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of global, large- and mid-cap companies with sustainable, above-average growth in earnings and dividends TDVG was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

