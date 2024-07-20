EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Sold by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP lessened its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 42.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 897 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,698,930 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,289,207,000 after purchasing an additional 51,228 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,825,592 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,029,522,000 after purchasing an additional 34,575 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth $184,713,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 372.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 476,311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $141,627,000 after purchasing an additional 375,439 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 394,211 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $117,215,000 after purchasing an additional 17,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EPAM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on EPAM Systems in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on EPAM Systems in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. HSBC cut their target price on EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Scotiabank cut EPAM Systems from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $300.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $236.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.89.

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $208.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.75. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.43 and a 52 week high of $317.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.68.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.09. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. On average, research analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

