EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $184,713,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 372.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 476,311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $141,627,000 after buying an additional 375,439 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth $663,080,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 317.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 263,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $78,276,000 after acquiring an additional 200,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 250.3% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 138,997 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,329,000 after acquiring an additional 99,320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of EPAM Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $236.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $345.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. TD Cowen cut their price target on EPAM Systems from $282.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on EPAM Systems from $331.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.89.

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $208.89 on Friday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.43 and a 12-month high of $317.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.75. The company has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.45.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.09. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Equities research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

