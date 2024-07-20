EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 55.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,923 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in EPR Properties were worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in EPR Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in EPR Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in EPR Properties by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in EPR Properties by 68.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPR opened at $43.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 8.45 and a current ratio of 8.45. EPR Properties has a one year low of $39.65 and a one year high of $49.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.38.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 168.47%.

EPR has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on EPR Properties from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on EPR Properties from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

