EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EPR. JMP Securities restated a market perform rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of EPR Properties from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.00.

NYSE:EPR opened at $43.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 8.45 and a quick ratio of 8.45. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $39.65 and a 1 year high of $49.10.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 168.47%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPR. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 290.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,691,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,791 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in EPR Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,761,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in EPR Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,429,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in EPR Properties by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,366,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $482,504,000 after buying an additional 109,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 175,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,479,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

