EQT Co. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share, Scotiabank Forecasts (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Scotiabank decreased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of EQT in a research note issued on Monday, July 15th. Scotiabank analyst C. Bean now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.12). Scotiabank has a “Sector Outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for EQT’s current full-year earnings is $1.16 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for EQT’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.89 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.27 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $7.18 EPS.

Get EQT alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on EQT from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of EQT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on EQT from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of EQT from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.67.

EQT Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE EQT opened at $35.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. EQT has a 12 month low of $32.07 and a 12 month high of $45.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.42.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. EQT had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EQT

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of EQT by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,877,405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,405,007,000 after acquiring an additional 11,993,729 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of EQT by 8.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,865,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,885,590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942,802 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of EQT by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,320,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $785,580,000 after purchasing an additional 632,625 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in EQT by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,883,694 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $737,089,000 after buying an additional 4,339,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in EQT by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,425,711 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $673,678,000 after buying an additional 265,297 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $1,425,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 456,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,602,402.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other EQT news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $1,425,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 456,837 shares in the company, valued at $18,602,402.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lesley Evancho sold 46,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $1,935,840.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 160,884 shares in the company, valued at $6,642,900.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.65%.

EQT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.