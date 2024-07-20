EQT (NYSE:EQT) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Equities research analysts at Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Wolfe Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 42.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (down previously from $39.00) on shares of EQT in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of EQT from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of EQT to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of EQT from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of EQT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EQT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.67.

NYSE EQT opened at $35.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. EQT has a one year low of $32.07 and a one year high of $45.23. The firm has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.12.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. EQT had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that EQT will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EQT news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $1,425,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 456,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,602,402.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Lesley Evancho sold 46,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $1,935,840.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,642,900.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $1,425,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 456,837 shares in the company, valued at $18,602,402.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of EQT by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,877,405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,405,007,000 after buying an additional 11,993,729 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of EQT by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,865,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,885,590,000 after buying an additional 3,942,802 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of EQT by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,320,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $785,580,000 after buying an additional 632,625 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in EQT by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,883,694 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $737,089,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in EQT by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,425,711 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $673,678,000 after purchasing an additional 265,297 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

