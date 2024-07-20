Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Core Scientific, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Core Scientific in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 16th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes expects that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Core Scientific’s current full-year earnings is $0.37 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Core Scientific’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $179.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.60 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CORZ. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 price target on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Core Scientific in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Core Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Core Scientific from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Core Scientific from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.71.

Core Scientific Price Performance

NASDAQ CORZ opened at $10.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.66. Core Scientific has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $12.25.

Insider Activity at Core Scientific

In other news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 7,321 shares of Core Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $68,744.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 359,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,245.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 7,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $68,744.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 359,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,245.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 3,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $37,662.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 393,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,930,345.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Core Scientific

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CORZ. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Core Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Core Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Core Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000.

About Core Scientific

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

Featured Articles

