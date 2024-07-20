Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Teradyne, Inc.’s Q4 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:TER)

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Teradyne in a research note issued on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will earn $1.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.24. The consensus estimate for Teradyne’s current full-year earnings is $3.05 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Teradyne’s Q1 2026 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $599.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TER. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Teradyne from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Northland Capmk lowered shares of Teradyne from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities cut Teradyne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.64.

Teradyne Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of TER opened at $146.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.96. Teradyne has a 12 month low of $81.07 and a 12 month high of $163.21.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 18.25%.

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total transaction of $450,225.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,030,754.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $450,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,030,754.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 5,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.64, for a total value of $688,888.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,780 shares in the company, valued at $2,997,799.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,005 shares of company stock worth $1,304,763. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 3,800.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

