Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for North American Construction Group Ltd.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:NOA)

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Free Report) (TSE:NOA) – Stock analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of North American Construction Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.59. The consensus estimate for North American Construction Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.95 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for North American Construction Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.94 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NOA. TD Cowen raised shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

NOA stock opened at $19.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.76. The stock has a market cap of $528.12 million, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.50. North American Construction Group has a one year low of $18.30 and a one year high of $26.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (TSE:NOA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). North American Construction Group had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $220.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $742,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in North American Construction Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 354,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 686.8% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 17,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 15,213 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 53.6% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 839,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,681,000 after purchasing an additional 293,070 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.0726 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is 21.97%.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

