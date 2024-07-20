Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:D)

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 17th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2025 earnings at $2.83 EPS.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$48.50 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

