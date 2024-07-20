Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Equinox Gold Corp.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Equinox Gold in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 16th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin forecasts that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Equinox Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.37 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Equinox Gold’s FY2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS.
Equinox Gold Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EQX opened at $5.55 on Friday. Equinox Gold has a 52 week low of $3.95 and a 52 week high of $6.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.66 and a beta of 1.31.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equinox Gold
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 8.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,537,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597,602 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 9.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,519,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,325,000 after acquiring an additional 943,855 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 9.6% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 10,449,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,908,000 after acquiring an additional 919,499 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,840,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,452,000 after acquiring an additional 412,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Equinox Gold during the first quarter worth $29,741,000. Institutional investors own 38.85% of the company’s stock.
Equinox Gold Company Profile
Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.
