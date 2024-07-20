Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Shares Purchased by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Free Report) by 43.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,603 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ETRN. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 185.8% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,716 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

Equitrans Midstream Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE ETRN opened at $12.56 on Friday. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a one year low of $8.57 and a one year high of $14.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 2.01.

Equitrans Midstream Dividend Announcement

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The business had revenue of $364.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ETRN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equitrans Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.10.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ETRN

Equitrans Midstream Profile

(Free Report)

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through Gathering, Transmission, and Water segments. It operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines and FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.