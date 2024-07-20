Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $3.33

Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.33 and last traded at $3.23, with a volume of 140850 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.19.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ERAS shares. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Erasca from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Erasca from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.39 and a 200 day moving average of $2.14.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Analysts anticipate that Erasca, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Erasca news, Director Alexander W. Casdin bought 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.27 per share, with a total value of $181,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 573,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,920.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 21.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ERAS. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Erasca during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Erasca during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Erasca by 350.9% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 13,597 shares during the last quarter. RPO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Erasca during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Erasca by 41.2% during the second quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead product is naporafenib which is in phase 1b trial for patients with RAS Q16X solid tumors and plans to initiate a pivotal Phase 3 trial for patients with NRASm melanoma.

