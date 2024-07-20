Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Stock Price Down 6% Following Analyst Downgrade

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 6% during trading on Thursday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $10.00. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock. Everi traded as low as $8.36 and last traded at $8.47. Approximately 648,557 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 1,258,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.01.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on EVRI. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Everi from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Everi in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

In other news, EVP Darren Simmons sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $363,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 152,550 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,078.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Randy L. Taylor sold 28,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.65, for a total transaction of $219,654.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,281 shares in the company, valued at $4,477,399.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Darren Simmons sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $363,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 152,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,078.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 135,043 shares of company stock worth $1,073,022 over the last three months. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Everi by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 49,848 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Everi by 117.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC grew its holdings in Everi by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC now owns 48,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc grew its holdings in Everi by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 18,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in Everi by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 13,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.17. The company has a market capitalization of $697.83 million, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 2.19.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.12). Everi had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $189.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

