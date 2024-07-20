EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Announces $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the business services provider on Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th.

EVERTEC has a dividend payout ratio of 6.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect EVERTEC to earn $2.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.8%.

Shares of NYSE EVTC opened at $34.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. EVERTEC has a 1 year low of $28.76 and a 1 year high of $42.21.

EVERTEC ( NYSE:EVTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $205.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.75 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 29.86%. On average, equities research analysts predict that EVERTEC will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business and financial technology in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Latin America Payments and Solutions; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

