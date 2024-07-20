Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO) Shares Gap Up to $4.78

Evotec SE (NASDAQ:EVO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.78, but opened at $4.91. Evotec shares last traded at $4.88, with a volume of 7,266 shares.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EVO shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Evotec in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Evotec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.54.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Evotec during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evotec in the 1st quarter valued at $188,000. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its stake in Evotec by 643.1% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 80,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 69,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mubadala Investment Co PJSC purchased a new position in Evotec in the 4th quarter worth $53,931,000. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune diseases, cancer, CNS diseases, diabetes, fibrosis, immunology, infectious diseases, kidney diseases, liver diseases, pain and inflammation, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, tuberculosis, and women's health.

