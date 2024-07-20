Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) Trading 76% Higher

Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR – Get Free Report) shares rose 76% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.58 and last traded at $0.54. Approximately 11,426,515 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2,409% from the average daily volume of 455,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

Exicure Trading Up 76.0 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.38 and its 200-day moving average is $0.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.25.

Get Exicure alerts:

Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Exicure

Exicure, Inc, an early-stage biotechnology company, develops nucleic acid therapies targeting ribonucleic acid against validated targets. The company's preclinical candidate includes SCN9A that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of chronic pain. It also develops immuno-oncology therapeutics based on its proprietary SNA technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exicure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exicure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.