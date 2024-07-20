ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 80.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 58,981 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ExlService were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smith Group Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ExlService by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 390,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,429,000 after buying an additional 48,536 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in ExlService by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 207,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,586,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in ExlService by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 63,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 16,954 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ExlService by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ExlService in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ExlService Stock Performance

Shares of ExlService stock opened at $33.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.80 and a 200 day moving average of $30.76. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.17 and a 12 month high of $34.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. ExlService had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $436.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.81 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on EXLS shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on ExlService from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. TD Cowen increased their price target on ExlService from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wedbush upgraded ExlService from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.33.

Insider Activity at ExlService

In other ExlService news, insider Vivek Jetley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total value of $121,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 333,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,108,887.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other ExlService news, EVP Narasimha Kini sold 14,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $493,867.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 164,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,682,943.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vivek Jetley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total value of $121,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 333,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,108,887.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,587 shares of company stock worth $4,438,140 in the last three months. 3.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ExlService Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

