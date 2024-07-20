Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 99,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Exponent were worth $8,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Exponent by 866.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exponent by 293.7% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exponent in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exponent in the first quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exponent by 104.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Exponent

In other news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $657,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 79,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,444,222.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $657,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 79,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,444,222.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Bradley A. James sold 3,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $335,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,067 shares of company stock valued at $4,734,995. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Exponent from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Exponent Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $103.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.80. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.45 and a beta of 0.65. Exponent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.61 and a 52 week high of $107.23.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $137.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.98 million. Exponent had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Exponent Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.57%.

Exponent Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

