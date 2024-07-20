F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $15.25, but opened at $14.56. F.N.B. shares last traded at $14.66, with a volume of 1,217,088 shares traded.

The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). F.N.B. had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 18.27%. The firm had revenue of $403.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FNB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com upgraded F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Insider Activity at F.N.B.

In other F.N.B. news, Director William B. Campbell bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $33,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 149,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,014,693.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On F.N.B.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNB. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,449,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,434,000 after buying an additional 413,698 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in F.N.B. by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,292,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,193,000 after acquiring an additional 136,104 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,533,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 535,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,374,000 after purchasing an additional 203,429 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 378,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,215,000 after purchasing an additional 89,637 shares in the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

F.N.B. Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.66 and a 200-day moving average of $13.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

