Fiduciary Planning LLC Raises Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Fiduciary Planning LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,187 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 1.1% of Fiduciary Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Union Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the first quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 17,769 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,476,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 113,168 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $47,612,000 after acquiring an additional 43,327 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Microsoft by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 30,475 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,821,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.4% during the first quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 136,821 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $55,579,000 after purchasing an additional 5,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Microsoft stock opened at $437.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $439.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $418.19. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $309.45 and a fifty-two week high of $468.35.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $61.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.86 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 37.54% and a net margin of 36.43%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total transaction of $10,642,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,674,690.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total value of $10,642,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,674,690.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total value of $101,389.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,534,480.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,566 shares of company stock valued at $10,877,535. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on Microsoft from $470.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America increased their target price on Microsoft from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price objective (up previously from $450.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $477.72.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

