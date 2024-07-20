Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Announces Earnings Results

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04), RTT News reports. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 16.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $40.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.10 and a 200-day moving average of $35.93. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.49 and a 1-year high of $41.41.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FITB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.50 to $39.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.15.

Insider Activity at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,922 shares in the company, valued at $5,134,575. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kala Gibson sold 14,857 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $540,497.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,981.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,134,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,857 shares of company stock valued at $734,248 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

