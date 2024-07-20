Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Announces Earnings Results

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04), RTT News reports. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 16.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share.
Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $40.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.10 and a 200-day moving average of $35.93. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.49 and a 1-year high of $41.41.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.
In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,922 shares in the company, valued at $5,134,575. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kala Gibson sold 14,857 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $540,497.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,981.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,134,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,857 shares of company stock valued at $734,248 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.
