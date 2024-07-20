Financial Comparison: Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) versus Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Free Report) and Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Kezar Life Sciences and Viking Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kezar Life Sciences N/A -47.28% -40.79% Viking Therapeutics N/A -18.41% -17.69%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Kezar Life Sciences and Viking Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kezar Life Sciences 0 2 1 0 2.33 Viking Therapeutics 0 0 9 1 3.10

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Kezar Life Sciences currently has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,645.75%. Viking Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $111.56, indicating a potential upside of 119.17%. Given Kezar Life Sciences’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Kezar Life Sciences is more favorable than Viking Therapeutics.

67.9% of Kezar Life Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.0% of Viking Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 9.3% of Kezar Life Sciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Viking Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kezar Life Sciences and Viking Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kezar Life Sciences $7.00 million 6.55 -$101.87 million ($1.40) -0.45 Viking Therapeutics N/A N/A -$85.89 million ($0.93) -54.73

Viking Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kezar Life Sciences. Viking Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kezar Life Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Kezar Life Sciences has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viking Therapeutics has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Viking Therapeutics beats Kezar Life Sciences on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is zetomipzomib (KZR-616), a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus; and completed Phase 2a clinical trials in lupus nephritis. Its preclinical products include KZR-261, a novel first-in-class protein secretion inhibitor for the treatment of tumors resistant to traditional chemotherapeutics. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD. It also develops VK5211, an orally available non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery; VK0612, an orally available Phase IIb-ready drug candidate for type 2 diabetes; VK2735, a novel dual agonist of the glucagon-like peptide, which is in Phase 1 SAD/MAD clinical trial, and VK0214, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the TRß for X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

