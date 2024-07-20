Financial Comparison: Regenicin (OTCMKTS:RGIN) & AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL)

Regenicin (OTCMKTS:RGIN – Get Free Report) and AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Regenicin and AVITA Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regenicin N/A N/A -$640,000.00 N/A N/A AVITA Medical $50.70 million 4.92 -$35.38 million ($1.76) -5.49

Regenicin has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AVITA Medical.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

0.0% of Regenicin shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.7% of AVITA Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of AVITA Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Regenicin and AVITA Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regenicin N/A N/A N/A AVITA Medical -88.41% -84.07% -47.63%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Regenicin and AVITA Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Regenicin 0 0 0 0 N/A AVITA Medical 0 2 2 0 2.50

AVITA Medical has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 96.48%.

About Regenicin

Regenicin, Inc. focuses on developing and commercializing a technology of tissue-engineered skin substitutes. Its product portfolio includes NovaDerm, a multi-layered tissue-engineered living skin and cultured skin substitute product for the treatment of burns; and TempaDerm to treat smaller wound areas on patients, such as ulcers. The company products are used to restore the qualities of healthy human skin for use in the treatment of burns, chronic wounds, and various plastic surgery procedures. The company was formerly known as Windstar, Inc. and changed its name to Regenicin, Inc. in July 2010. Regenicin, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Little Falls, New Jersey.

About AVITA Medical

AVITA Medical, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regenerative medicine company in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product is the RECELL System, a cell harvesting device used for the treatment of thermal burn wounds, full-thickness skin defects, and repigmentation of stable depigmented vitiligo lesions. It develops RECELL GO to control the manual process of disaggregation, filtration, and soak time. The company was formerly known as AVITA Therapeutics, Inc. AVITA Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Valencia, California.

