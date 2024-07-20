Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD) Shares Up 1.3%

Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.13 and last traded at $26.13. 1,081 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 7,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.79.

Finward Bancorp Trading Up 1.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.65 and its 200-day moving average is $24.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $112.62 million, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.53.

Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter. Finward Bancorp had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $25.26 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Finward Bancorp will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Finward Bancorp Company Profile

Finward Bancorp operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company's deposit products include non-interest- and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificate accounts, and retirement savings plans.

