First Capital Realty Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:FCR)

First Capital Realty Inc. (TSE:FCR – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Capital Realty in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 17th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack expects that the company will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter.

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$182.89 million for the quarter.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$20.86. First Capital Realty has a 12 month low of C$18.60 and a 12 month high of C$22.79.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.

