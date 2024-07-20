First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $34.81, but opened at $35.60. First Financial Bankshares shares last traded at $36.14, with a volume of 26,301 shares.

The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $184.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.10 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 30.03%.

First Financial Bankshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 51.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Stephens increased their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.79 per share, for a total transaction of $27,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 943,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,216,280.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.79 per share, for a total transaction of $27,790.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 943,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,216,280.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sally Pope Davis purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.75 per share, with a total value of $51,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,800 shares in the company, valued at $51,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 6,743 shares of company stock worth $199,526. 4.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Financial Bankshares

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIN. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 5,199 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 122,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 24,902 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 8,482 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 24,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 9,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Trading Up 2.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.39.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

