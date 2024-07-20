First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on First Horizon from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of First Horizon in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of First Horizon from $18.50 to $17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.31.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on FHN

First Horizon Price Performance

Shares of FHN opened at $16.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. First Horizon has a twelve month low of $10.08 and a twelve month high of $17.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.54 and a 200-day moving average of $14.89.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.82 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Horizon will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Horizon

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FHN. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in First Horizon by 129.3% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Horizon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.