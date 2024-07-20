First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Announces Earnings Results

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.25), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $164.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.48 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 44.46% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. First Industrial Realty Trust updated its FY24 guidance to $2.59-2.67 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 2.570-2.650 EPS.
FR opened at $53.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 1.07. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $40.44 and a 1 year high of $55.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.25.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.20%.
First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.
