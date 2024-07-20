First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Announces Earnings Results

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.25), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $164.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.48 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 44.46% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. First Industrial Realty Trust updated its FY24 guidance to $2.59-2.67 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 2.570-2.650 EPS.

FR opened at $53.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 1.07. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $40.44 and a 1 year high of $55.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.20%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $59.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (down from $63.00) on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush downgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.09.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

