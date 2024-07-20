First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.25 EPS

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.25), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $164.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.48 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 44.46% and a return on equity of 10.72%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. First Industrial Realty Trust updated its FY24 guidance to $2.59-2.67 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 2.570-2.650 EPS.

First Industrial Realty Trust Trading Up 0.9 %

First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $53.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.25. First Industrial Realty Trust has a one year low of $40.44 and a one year high of $55.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.78 and its 200 day moving average is $50.25.

First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $59.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (down previously from $63.00) on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.09.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

