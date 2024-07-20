First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Shares Gap Up to $51.44

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $51.44, but opened at $53.70. First Industrial Realty Trust shares last traded at $53.13, with a volume of 476,174 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $59.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. BNP Paribas started coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.09.

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.78 and a 200 day moving average of $50.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $164.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.48 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 44.46% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.20%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Industrial Realty Trust

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 781.7% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $50,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

