First Majestic Silver’s (AG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Free Report) (TSE:FR) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.50 target price on the mining company’s stock.

Separately, Scotiabank upped their price target on First Majestic Silver from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

First Majestic Silver Price Performance

Shares of First Majestic Silver stock opened at $6.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -38.19 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.63 and a 200 day moving average of $6.02. First Majestic Silver has a 52 week low of $4.17 and a 52 week high of $8.44.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The mining company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $106.01 million for the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 3.28%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

First Majestic Silver Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.004 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.25%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Majestic Silver

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 5.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,876,555 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $187,433,000 after buying an additional 1,534,710 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,451,621 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $61,456,000 after buying an additional 186,570 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,985,680 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,071,000 after buying an additional 266,864 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 6,929.4% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,174,889 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,406,000 after buying an additional 5,101,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 787,862 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after buying an additional 4,257 shares during the last quarter. 27.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

