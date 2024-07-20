First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 10,507 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the previous session’s volume of 29,660 shares.The stock last traded at $114.94 and had previously closed at $114.54.
First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.20.
First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.3468 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This is a positive change from First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous dividend of $0.17.
First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
The First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FNX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Core index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of US mid-cap equities selected using both growth and value screens. FNX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.
