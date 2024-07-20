First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 10,507 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the previous session’s volume of 29,660 shares.The stock last traded at $114.94 and had previously closed at $114.54.

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.20.

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.3468 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This is a positive change from First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, M3 Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000.

The First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FNX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Core index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of US mid-cap equities selected using both growth and value screens. FNX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

