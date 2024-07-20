First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Holdings Boosted by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Free Report) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FCT. GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the fourth quarter worth about $1,507,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 560,545 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,656,000 after acquiring an additional 140,539 shares during the last quarter. Jones Road Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Road Capital Management L.P. now owns 370,054 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 135,054 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the fourth quarter worth about $9,339,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 43.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 260,297 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 78,802 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II alerts:

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FCT opened at $10.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.17. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $10.59.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Announces Dividend

About First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.097 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.28%.

(Free Report)

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.