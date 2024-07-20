Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,015,033 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 1,191,935 shares.The stock last traded at $75.91 and had previously closed at $76.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FIVE shares. Truist Financial lowered Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered Five Below from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered Five Below from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Five Below from $223.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Five Below from $145.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.89.

The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.12.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). Five Below had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business had revenue of $811.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 23,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after purchasing an additional 9,967 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Five Below by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC lifted its position in Five Below by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 8,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Five Below by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

