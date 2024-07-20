Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.86.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FLYW shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Flywire in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Flywire from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Flywire from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Flywire in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Flywire from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLYW. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Flywire during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flywire by 45.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flywire by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new position in shares of Flywire in the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLYW opened at $18.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.63. Flywire has a 52-week low of $15.19 and a 52-week high of $35.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.35, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.98.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Flywire had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $114.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Flywire will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

