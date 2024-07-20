Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Shares Gap Down to $26.45

Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $26.45, but opened at $25.13. Foot Locker shares last traded at $25.70, with a volume of 385,088 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded Foot Locker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com cut Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Citigroup raised Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Foot Locker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.44.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.44 and its 200 day moving average is $26.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Foot Locker had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 4.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 9.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,292,817 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $178,580,000 after purchasing an additional 902,610 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Foot Locker by 326.4% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 921,273 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $26,256,000 after buying an additional 705,237 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,238,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,717,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 752,320 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $21,441,000 after buying an additional 264,598 shares during the period.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

