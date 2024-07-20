Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Shares Gap Down to $36.00

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $36.00, but opened at $30.11. Forestar Group shares last traded at $32.03, with a volume of 78,003 shares traded.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FOR. StockNews.com cut shares of Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Forestar Group from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Forestar Group from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.77.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. Forestar Group had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $345.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Forestar Group Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Forestar Group news, Director G.F. (Rick) Ringler III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $62,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,951 shares in the company, valued at $249,502.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Forestar Group news, Director G.F. (Rick) Ringler III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $62,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,502.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony W. Oxley bought 3,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.15 per share, with a total value of $99,991.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,991.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Forestar Group by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 111.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Forestar Group by 7.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,997 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Forestar Group during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Forestar Group during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 35.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

