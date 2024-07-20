Forsta AP Fonden Has $240.78 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,595,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,400 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.0% of Forsta AP Fonden’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $240,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $30,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 87.5% in the first quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $222.00 target price (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $290.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.44.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total value of $369,096.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,402.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total value of $113,668.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at $4,880,764.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total value of $369,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,402.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,488 shares of company stock worth $21,866,705 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $177.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $178.88 and a 200-day moving average of $159.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.22 and a 1 year high of $191.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

